Campus News
University of Vermont — Kaleigh Calvao received the Robert D. Benedict prize. The award honors the legacy of Robert D. Benedict who graduated from UVM in 1848 and went on to become one of the most famous admiralty lawyers and judges of the 19th century.
Dean’s List
Georgia Institute of Technology — Anubhav Dhar
Degree earned
Bowdoin College — Damini Singh, graduated with a major in Computer Science and Mathematics
President’s List
Plymouth State University — Jacob Mikucki, Fine Arts major
