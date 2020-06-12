Campus News

University of Vermont — Kaleigh Calvao received the Robert D. Benedict prize. The award honors the legacy of Robert D. Benedict who graduated from UVM in 1848 and went on to become one of the most famous admiralty lawyers and judges of the 19th century.

Dean’s List

Georgia Institute of Technology — Anubhav Dhar

Degree earned

Bowdoin College — Damini Singh, graduated with a major in Computer Science and Mathematics

President’s List

Plymouth State University — Jacob Mikucki, Fine Arts major