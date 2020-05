Campus News

Assumption College — Emma Maguire, Class of 2020, received the departmental award for Italian and the departmental award for human services and rehabilitation studies with a concentration in communication sciences and disorders.

Dean's List

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences — Kevin Rivera, Class of 2023, Doctor of Pharmacy; Kristen Peterson, class of 2021, Doctor of Pharmacy; Nikolas Fritea, class of 2022, Bachelor of Science in Premedical and Health Studies (Optometry).