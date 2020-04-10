Campus News

Assumption College — Sean Duda participated in a weeklong service immersion trip through the college’s SEND program during spring break, which took place the week of March 9. Duda was a member of the group that traveled to Baltimore, Md., where students spent the week rehabilitating houses in West Baltimore neighborhoods with Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake. Students also volunteered at Catholic Charitie's, Jenkins Community Center, which, according to the website, is Maryland's first senior community to offer options to low and moderate income individuals for independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing care, rehabilitation, and medical day care.

Manhattan College — Rachel Roca, class of 2021 and a mathematics major, received a prestigious Goldwater scholarship, given to students interested in the natural sciences, engineering and math.