Campus News

SUNY Oneonta — Emily Kramer has been selected to receive the Kathryn and Edward Pixley Scholarship. Kramer is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Theatre.

Dean’s List

Tufts University — Sarah Dawson

University of Alabama — Cynthia M. Tshibangu

University of New Hampshire — Daniel Clark earned Honors, major is Undeclared; Catherine Micinilio earned Honors, Community & Environmental Planning; Courtney Walsh earned High Honors, Communication; Michelle Levine earned High Honors, Theatre: Secondary Theatre Education; Megan Switzgable earned Highest Honors, Communication; Bailey Brooks earned Honors, Psychology; Sarah Pogany earned High Honors, Nutrition: Dietetics; Hannah Newbold earned Honors, Health Management & Policy

University of Rhode Island — Mia Boehn, Taylor Brown, Amelia Crosle, Ryan Jones, Katherine Liao, Justin Lindwall, Cassie Musante, Jared Stickle, Susie Vazzano

University of Massachusetts Lowell — Jitendra Jha, majoring in Information Technology

Wheaton College — Isabella Anderson, Nathanael Packevicz

Degree Earned

University of New Hampshire — Ian McLevy, BSF in Forestry

President’s List

Framingham State University — Alissa Marino

Provost's List

Hofstra University — Elisheva Brodie

Trustees' List

Champlain College — Maggie Maloney