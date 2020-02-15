Campus News
SUNY Oneonta — Emily Kramer has been selected to receive the Kathryn and Edward Pixley Scholarship. Kramer is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Theatre.
Dean’s List
Tufts University — Sarah Dawson
University of Alabama — Cynthia M. Tshibangu
University of New Hampshire — Daniel Clark earned Honors, major is Undeclared; Catherine Micinilio earned Honors, Community & Environmental Planning; Courtney Walsh earned High Honors, Communication; Michelle Levine earned High Honors, Theatre: Secondary Theatre Education; Megan Switzgable earned Highest Honors, Communication; Bailey Brooks earned Honors, Psychology; Sarah Pogany earned High Honors, Nutrition: Dietetics; Hannah Newbold earned Honors, Health Management & Policy
University of Rhode Island — Mia Boehn, Taylor Brown, Amelia Crosle, Ryan Jones, Katherine Liao, Justin Lindwall, Cassie Musante, Jared Stickle, Susie Vazzano
University of Massachusetts Lowell — Jitendra Jha, majoring in Information Technology
Wheaton College — Isabella Anderson, Nathanael Packevicz
Degree Earned
University of New Hampshire — Ian McLevy, BSF in Forestry
President’s List
Framingham State University — Alissa Marino
Provost's List
Hofstra University — Elisheva Brodie
Trustees' List
Champlain College — Maggie Maloney