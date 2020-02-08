Campus News

Dean’s List

Champlain College — Alexander Zimmerman

Hofstra University — Gabriel Calderon, Michael Lepore, Landon Marcovici, John McCarthy, Madison McGee

Lehigh University — Nicole Kirven

Muhlenberg College — Logan Meyer of Trumbull was Named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List at

Northeastern University — Logan FitzGibbons, Business Administration; Timothy Seymour, Computer Science/ Business Administration; Kristi Bui, Computer Science; Ashwin Sambasivam, Computer Science; Madeline Cohen, Psychology

Seton Hall University — Elizabeth Sargent

University of Delaware — Elizabeth Masi, Alexa Pellenberg, Victoria Gutowski, John Leonard, Emma Potvin, Nicolas Gomez-Colon, Jacob Miller, Kelly Shouvlin, Isabel Berte, Samantha Markland, Grace Shay, Victoria Ingersoll

University of Hartford — Olivia Bucci, Marceline De Angelis, Anthony Gomez, Matthew Higgs, Angel Panton-Lula, Santiago Serna

University of New Hampshire — Daniel Clark earned Honors, major is Undeclared; Catherine Micinilio earned Honors, Community & Environmental Planning; Courtney Walsh earned High Honors, Communication; Michelle Levine earned High Honors, Theatre: Secondary Theatre Education; Megan Switzgable earned Highest Honors, Communication; Bailey Brooks earned Honors, Psychology; Sarah Pogany earned High Honors, Nutrition: Dietetics; Hannah Newbold earned Honors, Health Management & Policy

Wentworth Institute of Technology — Michael L Rivnak

Worcester Polytechnic Institute — Philip Smolitsky, class of 2020, majoring in Chemical Engineering

Degree Earned

University of New Hampshire — Ian McLevy, BSF in Forestry

Provost's List

Hofstra University — Elisheva Brodie

Trustees' List

Champlain College — Maggie Maloney