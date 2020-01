Campus News

Dean’s List

Clemson University — Abigail A. Blanchfield, major is Health Science

Lehigh University — Nicole Kirven

Siena College — Meghan Shilling

Susquehanna University — Allison Doran, a Psychology (BA) major, is a graduate of Trumbull High School.

Western Connecticut State University — Sarah Angelo, Psychology; Austin Baird, Marketing; Griffin D’Amato, Audio and Music Production; Skylar Jorge, Pre-Nursing; Bridget Monks, Art; Alexis Reda, Musical Theatre; William Riczu, Communication; Erin Vawter, Nursing

Worcester Polytechnic Institute — Philip Smolitsky, a member of the class of 2020 majoring in Chemical Engineering

Faculty Honors

Trinity College — Panayiotis A. Xenakis

President’s List

Clemson University — Jessica G. Lipinski, major is Financial Management; Joseph W. Palmieri, major is General Engineering