Campus News

Emily Kramer was inducted into the SUNY Oneonta Chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor society, during a ceremony. Kramer is studying Theatre at SUNY Oneonta.

Clarkson University — Caesar Haddad, majoring in chemical engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar.

Dean’s List

Becker College — William Kayne, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interactive Media Design, Game Design Concentration.

Dean College — Malia Shaw

Springfield College — Marisa Valenti, Communication Science and Disorders; Grace Pedersen, English; Lauren Hough, Health Science; Anthony Angotta, Health Science/Pre-physician Assistant