Campus News

Eastern Connecticut State University — The concert band is amid its fall 2019 season of performance. This instrumental ensemble performs classic band literature as well as challenging works from contemporary composers. Among the student performers are Kelsey Cunningham, class of 2020, who majors in Psychology and Genetic Counseling and plays the flute.

Degree earned

Florida Institute of Technology — Taylor Stoni, a Marine Biology major, received a Bachelor’s Degree.