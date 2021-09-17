Cambodia vaccinating 6-to-11-year-olds before schools reopen SOPHENG CHEANG, Associated Press Sep. 17, 2021 Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 4:38 a.m.
A young boy reacts as he receives a shot of the Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine at a Samrong Krom health center outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Prime Minister Hun Sen announced the start of a nationwide campaign to give COVID-19 vaccinations to children between the ages of 6 and 11 so they can return to school safely after a long absence due to measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus.
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia began vaccinating 6-to-11-year-olds Friday so students can safely return to schools that have been closed for months due to the coronavirus.
Prime Minister Hun Sen inaugurated the campaign to vaccinate the children, speaking live on state television and his Facebook page as his grandchildren and young family members of other senior officials were shown being given their jabs.