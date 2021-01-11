California virus deaths top 30,000 after deadliest weekend Jan. 11, 2021 Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 11:07 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's coronavirus catastrophe reached a staggering new level Monday as Johns Hopkins University data showed the nation’s most populous state has recorded more than 30,000 deaths since the pandemic started nearly a year ago.
Deaths have exploded since a COVID-19 surge began in October. It took California six months to record its first 10,000 deaths. But in barely a month, the total rose from 20,000 to 30,000.