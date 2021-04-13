California to shut 2nd prison as inmate population dwindles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A decade after prison crowding forced California to realign its criminal justice system, the population in what once was the nation's largest state correctional system has shrunk to the point where officials announced Tuesday they will close one of two inmate firefighter training centers.
The California Correctional Center in Susanville will close by July 2022, officials said, the second such prison closure announced in recent months. The changes have inmates' attorneys worrying that crowding could eventually again become a problem.