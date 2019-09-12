California lawmakers pass police training bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have sent Gov. Gavin Newsom the second of two bills intended to deter shootings by police.

The Senate on Wednesday approved a measure requiring that policies on the use of deadly force be standardized statewide. It also requires officers to train in ways to avoid using lethal force.

The move comes after Newsom approved new legal standards for when officers can open fire.

Experts say the legislative package will give California one of the nation's most comprehensive responses to police shootings. It was partly driven by last year's killing of unarmed vandalism suspect Stephon Clark in Sacramento.

The new bill requires officers to learn ways of de-escalating confrontations, alternatives to shooting suspects and how to interact with those with mental illness or addictions.

___

The bill is SB230.