California hospitals prepare to get first vaccine doses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As California reported a record of nearly 35,500 positive coronavirus cases on Friday, there's a glimmer of hope: The state is awaiting the first batch of coronavirus vaccine and plans to distribute it to hospitals to inoculate healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.
The state expects to receive 327,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine by early next week. Counties will have specific allotments that will be distributed to hospitals that have adequate storage capacity and the ability to vaccinate people quickly.