California health exchange rates to increase 1.8% in 2022 OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, Associated Press July 28, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 1:45 p.m.
1 of2 FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, agents help sign people up for insurance through the Covered California exchange at their storefront in Huntington Beach, Calif. Individual insurance premiums on California's health exchange for the uninsured will go up 1.8% on average next year, a low increase credited to record enrollment and increased competition among health carriers, officials announced Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Nick Agro/The Orange County Register via AP, File) Nick Agro/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2013, file photo, Peter Lee, executive director of Covered California, the state's health insurance exchange, talks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Individual insurance premiums on California's health exchange for the uninsured will go up 1.8% on average next year, a low increase credited to record enrollment and increased competition among health carriers, officials announced Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The subsidies reduce costs for some people and make health insurance basically free for many others through 2022, said director Lee. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Individual insurance premiums on California's health exchange for the uninsured will go up 1.8% on average next year — a low increase credited to record enrollment and increased competition among health carriers, officials announced Wednesday.
In the last year, nearly 250,000 people purchased insurance through Covered California, bringing its total enrollment to 1.6 million people.
Written By
OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ