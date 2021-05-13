California governor seeks $1.5B boost for small businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is getting $27 billion in federal coronavirus relief, and Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that he wants to give some of that money to small-business owners that were forced to temporarily close during the pandemic.
The Democratic governor said he will ask state lawmakers to add $1.5 billion to a program that gives up to $25,000 grants to small businesses that they do not have to pay back. That program already has $2.5 billion to give away, meaning the proposal — if approved — would put the fund at $4 billion.