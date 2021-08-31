California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation SAM METZ and JANIE HAR, Associated Press/Report for America Aug. 31, 2021 Updated: Aug. 31, 2021 1:18 a.m.
1 of18 This Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, image provided by Maxar Technologies, shows a Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS), a true-color image overview of the wildfires at Lake Tahoe, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Climate change has made the region warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 This Aug. 29, 2021, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Climate change has made the region warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP) AP Show More Show Less
3 of18 As the Caldor Fire approaches South Lake Tahoe, Calif., 40-year Tahoe resident Chris, who declined to give his last name, lies in a pick-up truck while evacuating on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. His car moved about 60 feet in an hour as evacuating residents filled Highway 50. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
4 of18 Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope's base survived as the main fire front passed. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Michael Posadas packs his truck while preparing to evacuate from South Lake Tahoe, Calif., as the Caldor Fire approaches on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
9 of18 Vietnam veteran Michael Posadas carries a flag while preparing to evacuate from South Lake Tahoe, Calif., as the Caldor Fire approaches on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
10 of18 With the Caldor Fire approaching, traffic on Highway 50 stands still as South Lake Tahoe, Calif., as residents try to evacuate on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 With the Caldor Fire approaching, Chad Merritt stands outside his vehicle as evacuee traffic stands still in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
12 of18 With the Caldor Fire approaching, Dawn Svymbersky stands in the middle of Highway 50 as evacuee traffic stands still in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
13 of18 With the Caldor Fire approaching, Jim Mrazek stands outside his vehicle on Highway 50 as evacuee traffic stands still in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Mrazek, who was stopped in that spot for more than an hour, said he was considering taking his boat into the lake instead of trying to drive out. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
15 of18 James Campos clears vegetation from a neighboring lot to protect his house, background, as the Caldor Fire approaches South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
16 of18 James Campos clears vegetation from a neighboring lot to protect his house, in background, as the Caldor Fire approaches South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Seen from South Lake Tahoe, Calif., flames from the Caldor Fire consume three homes on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18 Seen from South Lake Tahoe, Calif., flames from the Caldor Fire consume a home on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A ferocious wildfire approached Lake Tahoe just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the entire California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate and communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave.
The popular vacation haven normally filled with tens of thousands of summer tourists was emptied out Monday as the massive Caldor Fire expanded to the north and south. Vehicles loaded with bikes and camping gear and hauling boats were in gridlock traffic, stalled in hazy, brown air that smelled like a campfire. Police and other emergency vehicles whizzed by.
