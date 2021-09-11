California election's chief says recall election is secure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's Secretary of State said Friday she won't require a more rigorous audit of next week's recall election results that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, saying concerns about the security of the state's election management system are “inaccurate.”
A group of eight election security experts — including computer scientists, election technology experts and cybersecurity researchers — said the audit is needed after copies of Dominion Voting System's election management system were released publicly last month at an event organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.