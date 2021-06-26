California budget boosts health care for older immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will soon pay the health care bills for low-income people 50 and older who are living in the country illegally, part of an expansion of Medicaid that aims to inch the nation's most populous state toward Democrats' goal of making sure everyone has health insurance.
The new coverage will eventually cost taxpayers about $1.3 billion per year, money that's part of the new state operating budget that Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders unveiled Friday night. The budget is scheduled for a vote in the state Legislature on Monday, with Newsom likely signing it into law before the state's fiscal year begins Thursday.