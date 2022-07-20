California beachfront taken from Black couple given to heirs

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday presented the deed to prime California oceanfront property the heirs of a Black couple who built a beach resort for African Americans but were harassed and finally stripped of the land nearly a century ago.
The event marked the final step in a complex effort to address the long-ago wrong suffered by Charles and Willa Bruce, entrepreneurs whose resort on the shore of the now-upscale city of Manhattan Beach was known as Bruce's Beach.