California Senate approves taking badges from bad officers DON THOMPSON, Associated Press May 26, 2021 Updated: May 26, 2021 8:10 p.m.
Assemblyman Mike Gipson, D-Carson, and other members of the California Legislature knelt to honor George Floyd at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. on June 9, 2020. California lawmakers on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, advanced three criminal justice reform bills including one that could end the careers of police officers found to have committed various wrongs, after a similar measure died without a final vote last year despite national outrage over the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.
State Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena. California lawmakers on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, advanced three criminal justice reform bills including one that could end the careers of police officers found to have committed various wrongs, after a similar measure died without a final vote last year despite national outrage over the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. One bill by Democratic Sen. Steven Bradford is designed to stop officers who have been fired, resigned in mid-investigation, or found to have committed serious crimes or misconduct, including violating someone's civil rights, from simply moving to another police department.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Wednesday advanced three criminal justice reform bills, including one that could end the careers of bad apple police officers, an idea that failed last year despite broad public outrage over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
But even some supporters made it clear the Senate-approved bill needs more work in the Assembly to clear up what they called vague language and rebalance a disciplinary board they said could be biased against law enforcement.