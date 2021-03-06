California OKs reopening of ball parks, Disneyland ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE, Associated Press March 6, 2021 Updated: March 6, 2021 12:10 a.m.
FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, visitors take photos at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. California officials will allow people to attend Major League Baseball games and other sporting events, go to Disneyland and watch live performances in limited capacities starting April 1, 2021. The rules announced Friday, March 5, 2021, coincide with baseball's opening day. Amy Taxin/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, cutouts are seated at Oakland Coliseum as Chicago White Sox's Dallas Keuchel, center, pitches to Oakland Athletics' Tommy La Stella during Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series in Oakland, Calif. California officials will allow people to attend Major League Baseball games and other sporting events, go to Disneyland and watch live performances in limited capacities starting April 1, 2021. The rules announced Friday, March 5, 2021, coincide with baseball's opening day. The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics all have home games scheduled for April 1. Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this April 4, 2016, file photo, opening day ceremonies are performed at Petco Park before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres in San Diego. California officials will allow people to attend Major League Baseball games and other sporting events, go to Disneyland and watch live performances in limited capacities starting April 1, 2021. The rules announced Friday, March 5, 2021, coincide with baseball's opening day. Lenny Ignelzi/AP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has cleared a path for fans to hit the stands at opening-day baseball games and return to Disneyland nearly a year after coronavirus restrictions shuttered major entertainment spots.
The state on Friday relaxed guidelines for reopening outdoor venues as a fall and winter surge seemed to be ending, with COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths plummeting and vaccination rates rising.
ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE