CT United Ride distributes funds to 18 local charities

Two thousand motorcycles caravan from Norden Place in Norwalk to Seaside Park in Bridgeport during the annual CT United Ride, Connecticut's largest 9/11 tribute, on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

Police, firefighters, youth groups and more than a dozen other organizations were the beneficiaries of the 2019 CT United Ride, according to ride Executive Director Fred Garrity and Peter Carozza, president of the Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association of Connecticut.

Garrity and Carozza announced Tuesday that $24,000 in proceeds from the ride had been distributed to 18 local groups. The ride has been held each year since 2001and draws thousands of riders from Connecticut and surrounding states. The 2020 ride is scheduled for Aug. 30.

Garrity said the annual 9/11 tribute ride had a direct benefit to the community by supporting “Connecticut fire and police, the United Way, and those groups who make our event safe, while paying tribute to those who lost their lives, and those who continue to put their lives on the line each day to keep us safe.”

The event could not happen without the cooperation of volunteers and emergency responders.

“We thank all the municipalities, police and fire, all of our riders, sponsors, volunteers, and supporters for helping continue this patriotic remembrance which has become the largest event of its kind in the State of Connecticut,” he said. “This is why we ride.”

The funds from the 2019 ride were distributed as follows, according to ride organizers:

The CT Professional Fire Fighters Emergency Relief Fund $6,500;

The Hundred Club of CT (Law Enforcement) $6,500;

United Way of Coastal Fairfield County $2,000;

Bridgeport Police Cadet/Explorers $500;

Fairfield Police Cadet/Explorers $500;

Trumbull Police Cadet/Explorers $500;

Stratford Police Cadet/Explorers $500;

Norwalk Police Cadet/Explorers $500;

Newtown Police Cadet/Explorers $500;

Danbury Police Cadet/Explorers $500;

Hamden Police Cadet/Explorers $500;

Waterbury Police Cadet/Explorers $500;

Wilton CERTS $500;

Monroe CERTS $500;

Trumbull CERTS $500;

Bridgeport Fire Charitable Foundation $1,000;

Bridgeport Police Memorial Fund $1,000;

Fairfield Fire Charitable Foundation $1,000.