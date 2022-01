TRUMBULL — Citing “staffing issues” linked to the current COVID-19 surge, Trumbull First Selectman Vicki Tesoro is asking that visitors to most town hall departments call ahead to make sure the person they wish to is in the office.

Those wishing to visit the tax collector, town clerk and the building department don’t have to call ahead. Tesoro said these guidelines will be in place until at least Jan. 14.

She said Trumbull town hall, like many other places throughout the state, is understaffed due to COVID.

“Town Hall is a microcosm of what’s happening everywhere,” Tesoro said. “We have positive cases. We have exposures.”

In addition to the call-ahead provision, the tax assessor’s office is closed to the public until further notice due to COVID-related staffing issues. Those with a question for the tax assessor’s office, should call 203-452-5016 or email rvitale@trumbull-ct.gov.

The town hall building is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The tax collector’s office closes for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. and closes for the day at 4:30 p.m. The town clerk’s office closes for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m.

Since late November, masks have been required at town-owned buildings, including town hall, regardless of vaccination status.

“I want everyone to know town hall is open and we’re continuing to deliver services,” Tesoro said. “But we are making some adjustments.”

On Sunday, Trumbull officials distributed COVID-19 rapid test kits from 9 a.m. to noon at Unity Park. Tesoro said there were “some hiccups,” including traffic back-ups into the Trumbull Center area. Residents who weren’t picking up kits were asked to avoid the area of Church Hill Road, White Plains Road, and Unity Road during distribution hours.

“There were long lines,” Tesoro said. She said other frustrations included the fact that officials had originally believed that the kits they were given contained two COVID-19 tests, but they turned out to contain only one test.

“People were frustrated by that,” Tesoro said. “Most people were very pleasant and accepting of the circumstances. Some people weren’t and we understand that.”

Trumbull residents had to register ahead of time to reserve a test. Tesoro said 4,150 people registered, but not everyone picked up a test. On Monday, town officials were in the process of getting in touch with those who hadn’t picked up a testing kit.

Tesoro said asking people to reserve a kit ahead of time avoided frustration during distribution because those in line were assured of getting a kit. In some other places, she said “lots of people showed up who waited for a long time and ended up getting nothing.”