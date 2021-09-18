COVID sequencing hunts for variants at Tennessee's state lab BRETT KELMAN, The Tennessean Sep. 18, 2021
1 of7 Karen Maynard, a laboratory scientist, prepares COVID-19 samples for genome sequencing at the Tennessee public health lab in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP) Stephanie Amador/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Karen Maynard, a laboratory scientist at the Tennessee public health lab, prepares COVID-19 samples for the extraction of their genetic code as part of the genome sequencing process in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP) Stephanie Amador/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Karen Maynard, a laboratory scientist, prepares COVID-19 samples for genome sequencing at the Tennessee public health lab in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP) Stephanie Amador/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Karen Maynard, a laboratory scientist, demonstrates how a sequencing machine studies the genetic code of COVID-19 samples to identify mutations and variants at the Tennessee public health lab in East Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP) Stephanie Amador/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Karen Maynard, a laboratory scientist at the Tennessee public health lab, prepares COVID-19 samples for the extraction of their genetic code as part of the genome sequencing process in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP) Stephanie Amador/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Karen Maynard, a laboratory scientist, prepares COVID-19 samples for genome sequencing at the Tennessee public health lab in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP) Stephanie Amador/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Karen Maynard, a laboratory scientist at the Tennessee public health lab, puts on rubber gloves in preparation to begin the COVID-19 genome sequencing process in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP) Stephanie Amador/AP Show More Show Less
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Once a week, in an unremarkable brick building in East Nashville, a few dozen samples of the coronavirus undergo a journey that is nothing short of extraordinary.
Lab workers use magnetic beads to strip the microscopic virus of its genetic code, duplicate it millions of times, and then feed a plethora of DNA into a machine that reads it rung-by-rung. Each time the machine recognizes a bit of genetic code, it records a tiny flash of color-coded fluorescent light, amounting to gigabytes of data on an incomprehensible number of flashes that is sent for analysis by a supercomputer in Florida.
BRETT KELMAN, The Tennessean