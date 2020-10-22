COVID-19 outbreak centered on Maine church grows again

BROOKS, Maine (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak centered around a Maine church in the small town of Brooks is continuing to grow, public health officials said.

The focal point of the outbreak is Brooks Pentecostal Church and it grew from 42 cases to 46 on Wednesday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said. There have been cases associated with the outbreak at four Waldo County public schools, the agency said.

Maine CDC said it has also identified a case that might be associated with Bayview Manor, a residential care facility in Searsport. That facility has completed a round of testing and has not found any additional cases, the agency said.

The outbreak appears to stem from a fellowship event earlier this month in which masks were available but not routinely used, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah has said. Some of the 46 cases are located at a school associated with the church, he has said.