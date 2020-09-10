COVID-19 death toll among Kansas state prisoners reaches 5

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An inmate at Larned Correctional Facility has died from COVID-19 — the fifth state prison inmate to die from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, the Kansas Department of Corrections announced Thursday.

Junior Lee Chrismon, 68, died in a hospital Monday. Chrisman, who was serving a 52-month sentence on drug charges out of Montgomery County, tested positive Aug. 15 and also had underlying health conditions, the agency said.

Four inmates at Lansing Correctional Facility also have died from COVID-19, along with two staff members at Lansing and one employee at the Topeka Correctional Center.

The corrections department said 202 inmates at Larned have contracted the virus.

Overall, 1,750 inmates and 238 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, which has been found at all 10 of the state prison department's facilities.

Kansas reported 47,410 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 495 deaths on Wednesday, an increase of 494 new cases and 10 deaths since Monday.

Despite a continued increase in cases and pleas from state health officials to continue taking precautions to stop the spread of the disease, the Sedgwick County Commission on Wednesday voted to allow teachers and students at county schools to wear clear plastic face shields, rather than cloth or surgical paper masks.

The vote rejects an order from Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly requiring face masks. It also revoked a requirement for fever checks and for students, teachers and staff to disinfect their hands every hour, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Sedgwick County Health Officer Garold Minns has warned that plastic shields are less effective at limiting the transmission of COVID-19 than face masks. Minns, dean of the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita, said face shields should be limited only to people who can’t medically tolerate fabric or paper masks.

Commissioner Jim Howell said schools don't need to be told what to do by the governor.

“I trust the schools to make a good decision,” Howell said. “I don’t know we need a mandate telling a school that they have to do temperature checks or use hand sanitizer.”

On Tuesday, the Wichita school district voted to continue to require masks, daily temperature checks and frequent hand washing, despite hearing from about 120 residents opposing masks during a seven-hour meeting.

The order will be extended until Oct. 21 or until the coronavirus threat drops below the green threshold and the countywide positive test rate drops below 5%, whichever comes first.

A Wichita school district spokeswoman said Wednesday that the district will review Sedgwick County's decision but will continue requiring the safety measures for now.