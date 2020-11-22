CA-House-4-Cnty

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for U.S. House District 4.

TP PR Kennedy McClntc Alpine 5 4 470 257 Amador 30 29 8,259 13,833 Calaveras 29 28 10,137 16,341 ElDorado 202 199 51,582 63,692 Fresno 7 6 2,044 6,525 Madera 12 12 5,427 10,686 Mariposa 25 24 4,195 5,906 Nevada 10 10 7,506 2,489 Placer 87 83 90,183 106,279 Tuolumne 73 71 12,036 17,554 Totals 480 466 191,839 243,562

