CA-House-2-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the race for U.S. House District 2.
|TP
|PR
|Huffman
|Mensing
|DelNorte
|18
|17
|5,086
|6,072
|Humboldt
|66
|63
|44,970
|20,046
|Marin
|112
|108
|124,705
|25,360
|Mendocino
|250
|147
|18,785
|6,197
|Sonoma
|255
|255
|85,563
|26,296
|Trinity
|25
|25
|3,018
|3,108
|Totals
|726
|615
|282,127
|87,079
AP Elections 11-22-2020 08:05
