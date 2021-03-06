Bye, Bismarck: 144 cities could lose status as metro areas MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press March 6, 2021 Updated: March 6, 2021 9:10 a.m.
1 of4 FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019 file photo, a pedestrian crosses Front Street under snowfall in Missoula, Mont. Under a new proposal, a metro area would have to have at least 100,000 people to count as an MSA, double the 50,000-person threshold that has been in place for the past 70 years. Cities formerly designated as metros with core populations between 50,000 and 100,000 people would be changed to “micropolitan" statistical areas instead. (Ben Allan Smith/The Missoulian via AP) Ben Allan Smith/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 In this Oct. 28, 2015 file photo, a Penn State student walks in the rain past Old Main on the Penn State main campus in State College, Pa. Under a new proposal, a metro area would have to have at least 100,000 people to count as an MSA, double the 50,000-person threshold that has been in place for the past 70 years. Cities formerly designated as metros with core populations between 50,000 and 100,000 people would be changed to “micropolitan" statistical areas instead. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019 file photo, a pair of Bismarck State College students walk across the Bismarck, N.D. campus The state Capitol building is seen in the background. Cities, respectively in North Dakota and Wisconsin, are two of 144 that the federal government is proposing to downgrade from the designation of metropolitan statistical areas, and it could be more than just a matter of semantics. Officials in some of the affected cities worry that raising the bar to 100,000 people could have adverse implications for federal funding and economic development.(Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File) Mike McCleary/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2020 file photo, the marquee at the Lincoln Theater announces upcoming shows for the newly renovated music venue in Cheyenne, Wyo. Under a new proposal, a metro area would have to have at least 100,000 people to count as an MSA, double the 50,000-person threshold that has been in place for the past 70 years. Cities formerly designated as metros with core populations between 50,000 and 100,000 people would be changed to “micropolitan" statistical areas instead.(Cayla Nimmo/The Casper Star-Tribune via AP) Cayla Nimmo/AP Show More Show Less
Bye-bye, Bismarck. So long, Sheboygan.
Those cities in North Dakota and Wisconsin, respectively, are two of 144 that the federal government is proposing to downgrade from the metropolitan statistical area designation, and it could be more than just a matter of semantics. Officials in some of the affected cities worry that the change could have adverse implications for federal funding and economic development.