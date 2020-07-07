Businesses to turn away customers without masks amid virus

SEATTLE (AP) — Residents in Washington state must wear facial coverings inside businesses such as grocery stores and restaurants or be asked to leave under a new statewide order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order came about a week after Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee implemented the order requiring people to wear masks in public, indoors and outdoors where social distancing is not possible, KING-TV reported.

Business owners who fail to refuse service to customers who don't wear masks can face fines or lose their business license, but some business owners have raised concerns about turning away customers.

“We took a big hit and just as we’re starting to recover and get back on our feet. Now we’re dealing with another hurdle,” T Brothers Liquor Lodge Owner Andy Thielen said. “We’ll encourage people to wear masks. I don’t know if we’ll tell people to leave our establishment if they’re not.”

Chris Knudson, owner of 80 Brewhouse in Olympia, has required masks and has received some push back from customers.

“We’re just trying to educate and be nice and just say, ‘you can’t come in, sorry. Eventually, you’ll be able to again, but let’s get through this by wearing masks for now,’” Knudson said.

The state Department of Health has said counties will remain in their current phase of reopening for the next two weeks, or until July 16, because of increasing confirmed COVID-19 cases.

