Trumbull storm news - Daniels Farm Road closed, hundreds without power, stuck bus blocks Main Street

A coach bus on its way to pick up students at St. Theresa School for a field trip got stuck Thursday morning when it could not make the turn onto Rosemond Terrace. The trip had already been canceled due to the delayed opening, but the driver said he had left Waterbury at 7 a.m. and had not been informed the trip was off.

A coach bus that snarled traffic on Main Street attempting to get into the St. Theresa parking lot was on its way to pick up students for a field trip that had already been canceled.

The driver told police that he had left Waterbury at 7 a.m. to come to Trumbull for an 8:30 a.m. pickup. He was to bring the students to the Connecticut Science Center. But the rain and wind storm Wednesday night into Thursday morning had knocked out power and downed numerous limbs in town, leading schools to delay opening by two hours.

The two-hour delay, announced shortly before 7:30 a.m., meant that the trip was canceled.

“Nobody told me,” the driver told police.

The bus got stuck turning left from Main Street onto Rosemond Terrace when the rear overhang dragged the crown of Main Street. The bus blocked Rosemond Terrace and one lane of Main Street for about an hour.

The incident was far from the only traffic problem Thursday morning. Daniels Farm Road was closed in both directions due to a downed utility pole with wires on the road. Work crews were on scene just after 9 a.m., but United Illuminating did not have an estimated time for restoration. Shelton Road and numerous side roads also remained closed.

As of Thursday morning, 876 Trumbull customers were without power, including the entire Trumbull Center shopping center south of White Plains Road.

Residents without power are being welcomed into the Trumbull YMCA to charge devices, get a hot cup of coffee or take a shower.