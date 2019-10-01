Burglary suspect barricades himself in Trumbull attic

A Trumbull man is facing multiple charges after police said he tried to break into a neighbor’s home, then barricaded himself into his own attic when officers arrived.

According to reports, Stephen Moran, 53, attempted to break into a Lake Avenue house about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, September 28. Officers said they believed Moran was upset that the neighbors had not allowed him to stay at their house during a previous incident.

The neighbor called police when he noticed Moran standing on his back deck. He also told police that there have been a series of incidents over the past few weeks, including Moran sending harassing text messages.

When the homeowner spotted him, Moran ran back to his house and climbed into the attic, pulling a sheet of plywood across the pulldown stairs. Police spent several hours talking him into coming down, and he finally did after kicking through the attic sheetrock and climbing down through the hole.

Moran was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. He was released on a promise to appear in court October 9.

Threatened family member

A Trumbull woman has been arrested following an altercation inside a Main Street home September 24.

According to reports, the woman argued with a relative about household responsibilities. The argument escalated into threats and another family member called a relative for help. Police charged with woman with risk of injury to a child, disorderly conduct, and second-degree threatening. She was released on a promise to appear in court September 25.

DUI arrest

Police arrested a Trumbull man September 26 after he allegedly fell asleep in the parking lot of a local gas station.

According to reports, a witness called police about 5 p.m. and said there was a car parked in the lot with the driver slumped over the wheel.

Police reported that the driver, Joseph Fraccascia, 48, was very disoriented, and that there was what appeared to be heroin in the car, and on his lap and nose. Police said there were also numerous small plastic bags in the car containing what was later confirmed to be heroin.

Fraccascia failed sobriety tests, and later refused to take a urine test, police said. He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000 for court October 9.

Dental argument

A Bridgeport couple was arrested September 26 after getting into an argument while on the way to a dental appointment.

According to reports, Deshaun Gray-Smith, 29, gave Jaronda Pettway, 27, a ride to her appointment at a Madison Avenue medical building. When they arrived Pettway allegedly grew angry that Gray-Smith intended to drop her off instead of waiting with her. The two began arguing and then fighting, and a witness called police to report the they were yelling and punching each other in the parking lot.

Police arrived to find Pettway by the car, but Gray-Smith had left the scene on foot. Police found him walking on Madison Avenue, and there was a brief struggle before they were able to stop him.

Pettway was charged with second-degree breach of peace and released on a promise to appear in court September 27. Gray-Smith was charged with second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police. His bond was $500, also for court September 27.