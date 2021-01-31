Buoyed by Keystone XL, pipeline opponents want Biden to act AMY FORLITI, Associated Press Jan. 31, 2021 Updated: Jan. 31, 2021 9:42 a.m.
1 of7 FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2017, file photo, a large crowd representing a majority of the remaining Dakota Access Pipeline protesters march out of the Oceti Sakowin camp near Cannon Ball, N.D. After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL's presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas, opponents of other pipelines hoped the projects they've been fighting would be next. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Mike McCleary/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 FILE - In an Aug. 21, 2017 file photo, workers make sure that each section of the Enbridge replacement Line 3 that is joined passes muster in Superior, Wisc. After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL's presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas, opponents of other pipelines hoped the projects they've been fighting would be next. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii /Star Tribune via AP) Richard Tsong-Taatarii/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, a pipe fitter lays the finishing touches to the replacement of Enbridge Energy's Line 3 crude oil pipeline stretch in Superior, Wisc. After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL's presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas, opponents of other pipelines hoped the projects they've been fighting would be next.(Richard Tsong-Taatarii /Star Tribune via AP) Richard Tsong-Taatarii/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 FILE - This June 2020, file photo, shot from a television screen provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac in Mich. After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL's presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas, opponents of other pipelines hoped the projects they've been fighting would be next. (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, a No Trespassing sign is visible at a Enbridge Energy pipeline drilling pad along a rail line that traces the Minnesota-Wisconsin border south of Jay Cooke State Park in Minnesota. After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL's presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas, opponents of other pipelines hoped the projects they've been fighting would be next. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 TIME RELEASE AT 9:00 AM CT SUN. JAN. 31 - FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020 file photo, sections of pipe are lined off of Cove Hollow Road in Elliston, Virginia for the Mountain Valley Pipeline. After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL's presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas, opponents of other pipelines hoped the projects they've been fighting would be next. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP) Heather Rousseau/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 TIME RELEASE AT 9:00 AM CT SUN. JAN. 31 - FILE - In this April 4, 2019 file photo, Phillip Flagg,, pulls supplies up to his tree sit he has been in 50 feet above ground since last December fighting Mountain Valley Pipeline's (MVP) planned route near Poor Mountain in Montgomery County, Va. After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL's presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas, opponents of other pipelines hoped the projects they've been fighting would be next. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP) Heather Rousseau/AP Show More Show Less
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL’s presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas, opponents of other pipelines hoped the projects they’ve been fighting would be next.
The Biden administration hasn't specified what action it might take on other pipelines, but industry experts doubt there will be swift changes like the one that stopped Keystone. They say the Keystone XL move on Biden's first day fulfilled a campaign promise and was symbolic for a president who has made climate change a national security priority and has called for a dramatic increase in cost-competitive renewable and clean-burning energy.