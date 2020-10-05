Bullets grazes driver in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police in Waterloo are investigating after a driver was shot in the neck early Monday.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the bullet only grazed the man's neck. He was treated at a hospital after driving himself there.

The man told police he was driving around 1:45 a.m. Monday when a bullet came through his windshield. A passenger in the car wasn't hurt.

The victim's name has not been released and no arrests have been made.