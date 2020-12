Contributed

TRUMBULL — The town’s police dogs got an early Christmas gift of protection thanks to a donation of $3,150 for the purchase of two K-9 bulletproof vests. The town’s two dogs, Bane and Rico, had not been provided a vest, according to police spokesman Brian Weir.

The donation was made Dec. 10 by Trumbull resident Cindy Penkoff, who organized the fundraising activities. The donations came from members of the community and were collected within 48 hours of the initial request, Weir said.