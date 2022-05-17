Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated -- and a sign of trouble BERNARD CONDON and MICHAEL HILL, Associated Press May 17, 2022 Updated: May 17, 2022 1:39 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of7 A plaster imprint of Payton Gendron's hand from 2008 sits on the front porch of his home, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Conklin, N.Y. Authorities say the white 18-year-old who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket during a rampage that targeted Black people had previously made a threat at his high school. But they say Payton Gendron was never charged with a crime and had no further contact with law enforcement after his release from a hospital. Michael Hill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Payton Gendron appears during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Gendron was arraigned on first-degree murder charges and ordered detained without bail. Police officials said the 18-year-old was wearing body armor and military-style clothing when he pulled up and opened fire at people at a Tops Friendly Market. (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP) Mark Mulville/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 This image provided by the Erie County District Attorney's Office shows Payton Gendron. While law enforcement officials have grown adept since the Sept. 11 attacks at disrupting well-organized plots, they face a much tougher challenge in intercepting self-radicalized young men who absorb racist screeds on social media and plot violence on their own. (Erie County District Attorney's Office via AP) Munro, Kait/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Thin clouds cover the sky over Payton Gendron's home, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Conklin, N.Y. Authorities say the white 18-year-old who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket during a rampage that targeted Black people had previously made a threat at his high school. But they say Payton Gendron was never charged with a crime and had no further contact with law enforcement after his release from a hospital. Michael Hill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Payton Gendron talks with his attorney during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Gendron was arraigned on first-degree murder charges and ordered detained without bail. Police officials said the 18-year-old was wearing body armor and military-style clothing when he pulled up and opened fire at people at a Tops Friendly Market. (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP) Mark Mulville/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 The parking lot of Susquehanna Valley High School sits empty, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Conklin, N.Y. Classmates and neighbors of the Buffalo shooting suspect, Payton Gendron, say they never saw the violent and angry side that allegedly fueled his racist massacre over the weekend that killed 10 Black people. Michael Hill/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Payton Gendron talks with his attorney during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Gendron was arraigned on first-degree murder charges and ordered detained without bail. Police officials said the 18-year-old was wearing body armor and military-style clothing when he pulled up and opened fire at people at a Tops Friendly Market. (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP) Mark Mulville/AP Show More Show Less
CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — In the waning days of Payton Gendron’s COVID-19-altered senior year at Susquehanna Valley High School, he logged on to a virtual learning program in economics class that asked: “What do you plan to do when you retire?”
“Murder-suicide,” Gendron typed.
Written By
BERNARD CONDON and MICHAEL HILL