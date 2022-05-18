Buffalo sports teams offer support at site of mass shooting CAROLYN THOMPSON May 18, 2022 Updated: May 18, 2022 3:01 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo resident Jamie Lash was giddy as Buffalo Bills player Josh Thomas draped his arm around her shoulder and smiled for a picture Wednesday. It was a rare moment of lightness in a week spent mourning the violent deaths of 10 people at the Tops supermarket where she used to work.
“It means unity. It means support,” Lash said, adjusting the Bills cap someone else from the team had placed on her head.
Written By
CAROLYN THOMPSON