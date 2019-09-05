Buffalo bishop says he won't resign after 2nd aide defects

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The head of Buffalo's Roman Catholic diocese is resisting calls to resign after his former secretary secretly recorded him discussing a priest's alleged sexual harassment of a seminarian.

It's the second time that a key member of the Rev. Richard Malone's staff has gone public with concerns about his handling of reports of clergy misconduct.

Malone told reporters Wednesday that the Rev. Ryszard Biernat's (rih-SHARD BEER-naht's) decision to record confidential conversations was disappointing, but he believes most Catholics still support him.

Biernat told WKBW-TV that he was troubled that Malone allowed a priest that the bishop referred to as "sick" to stay in ministry for months before suspending him while the seminarian's claims are investigated.

Last year, Malone's aide Siobhan O'Connor released internal diocesan documents related to claims of clergy misconduct.