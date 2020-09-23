Broken water pump leads to restrictions at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Visitors to the Grand Canyon's North Rim are being asked to conserve water until a pump deep in the canyon can be fixed.

Portable toilets have been set up to replace flushing ones that were available to the public, Grand Canyon National Park officials said Tuesday. Visitors are being asked to limit time in the shower, turn off faucets while brushing their teeth or shaving, and wash only full loads of laundry.

A campground at the North Rim also has been shut down to further conserve water. It likely won't reopen until next May when the park welcomes back visitors after an annual, seasonal closure. Anyone with existing reservations will be notified via email.

The pump pulls water from Roaring Springs in the canyon and sends it up to the North Rim, which doesn't get as many visitors as the canyon's South Rim. Grand Canyon officials say the water restrictions will remain in place until the pump is fixed and water tanks refill.