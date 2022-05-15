Briton, German deny smuggling antiquities in Iraq court SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press May 15, 2022 Updated: May 15, 2022 12:01 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of7 Jim Fitton, center left, and Volker Waldmann, center right, are handcuffed as they walk outside a courtroom in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Fitton from Britain and Waldmann a German, who are accused of smuggling ancient relics out of Iraq, had a tense day in court on Sunday as both pleaded their innocence to judges who questioned their intention and the size of items taken. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Jim Fitton, center left, and Volker Waldmann, center right, are handcuffed as they walk outside a courtroom in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Fitton from Britain and Waldmann a German, who are accused of smuggling ancient relics out of Iraq, had a tense day in court on Sunday as both pleaded their innocence to judges who questioned their intention and the size of items taken. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 German Volker Waldmann stands outside a courtroom in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Jim Fitton, from Britain and Waldmann a German, tourists who are accused of smuggling ancient relics out of Iraq, had a tense day in court on Sunday as both pleaded their innocence to judges who questioned their intention and the size of items taken. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Jim Fitton, center right and Volker Waldmann center left, are handcuffed as they walk outside a courtroom in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Fitton from Britain and Waldmann a German, who are accused of smuggling ancient relics out of Iraq, had a tense day in court on Sunday as both pleaded their innocence to judges who questioned their intention and the size of items taken. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Jim Fitton, center left, and Volker Waldmann, center right, are handcuffed as they walk outside a courtroom in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Fitton from Britain and Waldmann a German, tourists who are accused of smuggling ancient relics out of Iraq, had a tense day in court on Sunday as both pleaded their innocence to judges who questioned their intention and the size of items taken. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Jim Fitton, left, and Volker Waldmann, center, are handcuffed as they walk outside a courtroom in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Fitton from Britain and Waldmann a German, who are accused of smuggling ancient relics out of Iraq, had a tense day in court on Sunday as both pleaded their innocence to judges who questioned their intention and the size of items taken. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Jim Fitton, center right and Volker Waldmann center left, are handcuffed as they walk outside a courtroom in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Fitton from Britain and Waldmann a German, who are accused of smuggling ancient relics out of Iraq, had a tense day in court on Sunday as both pleaded their innocence to judges who questioned their intention and the size of items taken. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
BAGHDAD (AP) — A British and a German tourist accused of smuggling ancient shards out of Iraq appeared in a Baghdad court in yellow detainees' uniforms Sunday, telling judges they had not acted with criminal intent and had no idea they might have broken local laws.
The trial of Jim Fitton, 66, is grabbing international attention at a time when Iraq seeks to open up its nascent tourism sector. The session also revealed first details about a second defendant, identified as Volker Waldmann of Germany.