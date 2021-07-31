Bring in the kids: Estonian city targets youths for jabs MARIS HELLRAND, Associated Press July 31, 2021 Updated: July 31, 2021 3:24 a.m.
1 of8 A medical worker, right, administers a shot of a coronavirus vaccine to Gloria Raudjarv, 13-year-old girl, at a vaccination center inside a sports hall in Estonia's second largest city, Tartu, 164 km. south-east from Tallinn, Estonia, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Estonia's second largest city Tartu is making rapid progress in vaccinating children aged 12-17 ahead of the school year in September. Around half of the town's teenagers have already received their first vaccine, and local health officials are confident they will hit 70% in the coming 30 days. Raul Mee/AP Show More Show Less
TARTU, Estonia (AP) — With her father in tow, 13-year-old Gloria Raudjarv marched through a vaccination center inside a sports hall in Estonia’s second-largest city and up to a nurse for her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
So far, around half of Tartu's teenagers from 12 to 17 have already received their first vaccine shot, and local health officials are working to reach 70% by the time school resumes on Sept. 1.