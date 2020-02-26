Bridgeport councilman steps up to challenge Moore for Senate seat

TRUMBULL — Monday’s meeting of the Trumbull Democratic Town Committee had an unusual twist, as one Bridgeport resident took the opportunity to challenge another to an election primary.

Marcus Brown, a 28-year-old member of Bridgeport’s City Council, announced his intention to run for the 22nd District seat in the state Senate.

“I thought that Trumbull was the ideal place to make the announcement, because I want to emphasize how important Trumbull is to the 22nd District,” Brown said. “I owe them that.”

The district includes all of Trumbull, about a third of Bridgeport, and a small part of Monroe. Bridgeport Democrat Marilyn Moore has held the seat since 2014.

“As a candidate for office, I have the advantage of knowing firsthand what it’s like to be poor, to live in public housing, to be homeless, to attend underfunded, under-performing public schools, and to be a taxpayer,” he said. “These experiences are the reason that I was compelled to run for public office in the first place.”

Brown describes himself as “the son of a single Italian mother who raised three black children in the Marina Village housing project in Bridgeport’s South End.”

His mother worked two jobs to take care of her children, and those of other families.

“My mom worked really hard to not only take care of us, but also to make that extra pot of spaghetti so that the other kids in Marina went to bed with food in their stomachs, too,” he said. When his mother’s job was outsourced, Brown said he and his siblings spent a year homeless.

After graduating Central High School, Brown went on to complete two years at Housatonic Community College, and is now taking online classes in law and political science at the University of Massachusetts. He is currently works as an employer relations specialist at The Workplace, a regional job placement nonprofit.

In his comments to the Trumbull Democrats, Brown acknowledged the challenge of engaging Trumbull voters in a primary race between two Bridgeport politicians.

“The way I view things, the success of Bridgeport, Trumbull, and Monroe are inextricably linked,” he said. “A vibrant Trumbull and Monroe has a positive impact on Bridgeport, and a thriving inner-city, better schools, and a better quality of life in Bridgeport also makes places like Trumbull and Monroe more attractive places to live.”

Another challenge is getting Trumbull Democrats to pay attention to a race and turn out to vote in an August primary, Brown said.

“Because of the party makeup of this district and because it’s a presidential year, this election will most likely be decided in the primary,” he said. “The people of the 22nd need to decide in August who they want their state senator to be.”

If elected, Brown said he would be an advocate for the 22nd District, which he said is shortchanged by the legislature.

“The people of Connecticut’s 22nd state Senate District have been fighting for their fair share for too long,” Brown said. “We need a voice that will fight for the equity in education, property tax relief, and investments in housing that our district needs and deserves. I promise to be that voice.”

Brown was elected to the Bridgeport City Council in 2017 when he defeated a 10-year incumbent in a Democratic Party primary. In his time on the council, Brown said he led the effort to pass a moratorium and mediation program to reduce WPCA foreclosures. He also worked on a senior tax relief program and on the Tobacco 21 ordinance, which made Bridgeport the second community in the state to ban tobacco sales to people under 21.

“These are the kind of results that I want to deliver for the 22nd District,” he said.