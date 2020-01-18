Bridge in Hartford closed indefinitely for repairs

HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — A bridge over the White River in town of Hartford has been closed for repairs.

The town announced earlier this week that the VA Cutoff Road bridge would be closed due to failing expansion joints, Mynbc5 .com reported. Those joints allow the bridge to expand and contract in cooler and warmer temperatures.

"In the interest of public safety, we felt it was necessary to close the bridge until we could get it repaired," said Hartford Town Manager Brannon Godfrey on Thursday.

The bridge was still open to pedestrians. Town officials said they hoped to have the bridge repaired and opened again to traffic within the next month.