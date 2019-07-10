Brewfest will ‘raise the bar’ for autism services

The Kennedy Center is “raising the bar” for children, teens and adults with autism at this year’s revamped Brewfest on Thursday, July 18, at The Hops Company (THC) in Derby.

From 6-9 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy a casual summer evening at THC with an open bar for beer and wine, food, games, live music by the Merwin Mountain Band and a silent auction.

All proceeds support The Kennedy Center’s autism programs for children, teens, adults and families in New Haven and Fairfield counties.

This year’s Brewfest will serve as a kickoff to The Kennedy Center’s expansion of local autism support to meet changing needs.

“The children who walked through the doors of The Autism Project 12 years ago are now young adults, navigating new challenges,” said Kennedy Center President and CEO Rick Sebastian. “Our transition and employment services are growing to meet those needs. In addition, we are launching comprehensive supports for families who may struggle in finding the best opportunities for their children.”

The Brewfest will also build momentum for the annual 5k Autism SpectRun in Fairfield, organizers said. Guests can sign up during the evening to participate in the run on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Jennings Beach.

Tickets for the BrewFest start at $60, followed by a $100 Hero Level and a $150 Champion Level. Attendees must be at least 21 years of age. To purchase tickets and see sponsorship opportunities, go to TheKennedyCenterInc.org.

The Kennedy Center is a Trumbull-based not-for-profit serving 2,400 individuals with disabilities each year. From children to seniors, arts to employment, The Kennedy Center “creates opportunities, unleashes potential and enhances community through comprehensive and innovative services.”