Breach of peace, assault, charged in unrelated events

TRUMBULL — Police have charged a 34-year-old Bridgeport man after his conduct in the Westfield mall disturbed some shoppers Aug. 14.

According to reports, police received several complaints that a man later identified as Alexie Garcia had his hand inside his pants while watching young children.

Police said there were not security cameras in the area where the incident allegedly took place, but officers were able to identify and arrest Garcia based on the reports of several witnesses.

Garcia was charged with second-degree breach of peace and released on a promise to appear in court Oct. 5.

Couch conflict

A husband and wife are both facing charges after police said the couple argued over their seating positions on the couch Aug. 16.

The argument allegedly began when Nicole Tabacco, 46, sat down next to Vincent Tabacco, 47, around 8 p.m. Vincent moved to the other end of the couch. When Nicole followed, an argument ensued, and she said the two hit each other with the back of his hand striking her on the cheek.

Vincent told police the fight had started when she kept following him from one end of the couch to the other and then she had called him a derogatory name when he moved. He said she had fallen into the coffee table when she got up, but police said the marks on Nicole’s face did not correspond to a fall, and also noted that several picture frames and other items on the table were undisturbed.

Both Tabaccos were charged with disorderly conduct. Vincent received an additional third-degree assault charge. Nicole was released on a promise to appear in court the following day. Vincent’s bond was $5,000, also for court the following day.

Mall fight

Three people, including a juvenile, were charged following a scuffle near the lower level of Target at the Westfield mall Aug. 10.

Police said the conflict began when a mother and daughter were shopping. As they were near the sales counter of a store, they were allegedly pushed by a man later identified as Christopher Joseph, 25, of Bridgeport. The three began arguing and the daughter then called her father.

The father, William James, 42, and his teenaged son were waiting in the car; the two came in and allegedly began fighting with Joseph as he left the mall. Both men were charged with second-degree breach of peace and released on a promise to appear in court Sept. 21. The juvenile also received undisclosed charges.

Violated protective order

A Trumbull man has been charged after he allegedly fought on Aug. 10 with an acquaintance who has three protective orders against him.

According to reports, George Henderson, 25. saw the acquaintance at the Westfield mall and the two began arguing. After watching security video, police said the acquaintance tried to walk away several times, but Henderson followed. The acquaintance has three protective orders against Henderson that mandate no contact between the two.

Henderson was charged with second-degree breach of peace and three counts of violating a protective order. His court date was Aug. 11. During his arrest, Trumbull police learned that Shelton police had a warrant for Henderson’s arrest and turned him over to them.