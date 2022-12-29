Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) —
Amazon activist Marina Silva has announced that she has been appointed as environment minister of Brazil by President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Silva announced her appointment Thursday in a message to supporters. Lula scheduled a news conference for later Thursday to announce the appointments. The announcement indicates the new administration will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation in the forest even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests.