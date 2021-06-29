Brazil's Bolsonaro under fire after vaccine deal allegations DÉBORA ÁLVARES, Associated Press June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 4:12 p.m.
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends during a ceremony to launch a Brazilian tourism program, at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil. Threats to Bolsonaro's presidency have emerged after accusations that the Brazilian leader turned a blind eye to possible corruption in a deal to purchase vaccines. Eraldo Peres/AP
A woman wearing a protective face mask holds a sign with a message that reads in Portuguese; "500,000, government of death" during a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic policies they say harm the interests of the poor and working class, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Brazil is approaching an official COVID-19 death toll of 500,000 — second-highest in the world. Bruna Prado/AP
A health worker gives a shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine inside the Solidary Hands Shelter for the homeless in the poor neighborhood of Ceilandia in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Eraldo Peres/AP
A man looks at a cardboard cutout of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in prisoner garb during a demonstration against Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic policies protesters say harm the interests of the poor and working class on Paulista Avenue, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Brazil's COVID-19 death toll is expected to surpass the milestone of 500,000 deaths on Saturday night. Marcelo Chello/AP
A health worker gives a shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Solidary Hands Shelter for the homeless in the poor neighborhood of Ceilandia in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Eraldo Peres/AP
Cemetery workers carry the coffin that contains the remains of 89-year-old Irodina Pinto Ribeiro, who died from COVID-19 related complications, at the Inhauma cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, June 18, 2021. Brazil is approaching an official COVID-19 death toll of 500,000 — second-highest in the world. Bruna Prado/AP
Roses are placed on Copacabana beach to honor the 500,000 COVID-19 deaths and to protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Brazil's COVID-19 death toll surpassed the milestone of 500,000 deaths on Saturday night. Silvia Izquierdo/AP
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Accusations that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro turned a blind eye to possible corruption in a deal to purchase coronavirus vaccines have heightened threats to his presidency, including a move to recommend slapping him with a criminal charge.
The claims have added impetus to the opposition's impeachment drive and left the Brazilian leader's allies in Congress evaluating the costs of their support.