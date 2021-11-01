Brazil's Bolsonaro cheered, jeered in Italian town for honor Nov. 1, 2021 Updated: Nov. 1, 2021 10:03 a.m.
1 of17 Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship. The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was both cheered and jeered as he arrived Monday in a small northern Italian town to receive an honorary citizenship and to visit one of his ancestors’ homes.
Protesters in Anguillara Veneta, a town of 4,200 near Padua, chanted “No Bolsonaro!” and held signs saying “Bolsonaro Out,” “Justice for the Amazon” and “No citizenship for dictators.” In contrast, jubilant supporters elsewhere wrapped themselves in Brazilian flags and held yellow and green balloons awaiting his arrival.