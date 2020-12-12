Brazil govt releases pandemic vaccination plan with holes

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's government has presented a Supreme Court justice with a coronavirus immunization plan that provides initially for only enough shots for about a quarter of the population and does not indicate a start date.
The document, which was made public Saturday, was submitted by President Jair Bolsonaro's administration the previous night to judge Ricardo Lewandoswki, who had ordered the report after an opposition political party filed a lawsuit seeking information on the government's immunization plans for the pandemic.