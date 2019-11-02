Boy went as Garth Brooks for Halloween, invitation followed

Tens of thousands of country music fans have purchased tickets to see Garth Brooks at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 16, but a 7-year-old Kodak boy is one of the few people invited to the show by the star himself.

Carter Elementary School student Logan Cain caught Brooks' attention when his aunt Andrea Houser took to Instagram to show off his Halloween costume: Garth Brooks inside an inflatable Neyland Stadium.

"It was actually his mom's idea and when she talked to him about it — because kids love to pick their Halloween costumes — he was very excited," Houser said. "He was like, 'Absolutely.'"

His family helped make the costume, which ended up making Brooks' Halloween.

"This costume WINS Halloween in my book!" Brooks posted Wednesday for his 1.3 million Instagram followers. "ASK ME HOW I KNOW your nephew is MUCH TOO YOUNG to be spending the weekend in the deep end of a DIVE BAR, but for making my Halloween does he want to be our guest at #GARTHinKNOXVILLE???"

Logan's costume consisted of a white cowboy hat and a custom-made shirt to match the outfit Brooks wore on the cover of his 1992 album "The Chase." The inflatable stadium around his waist is actually a snack tray he and his family decorated to look like Neyland Stadium.

The actual stadium should be just as packed Nov. 16 as the inflatable prop suggests — ticket sales are predicted to hit 80,000, according to a news release.

Houser said a member of Brooks' team has already reached out to her about the concert and the costume.

"We are just absolutely over the moon about having Garth see it and respond, and it's so exciting," Houser said. "And we are very, very thankful that he reached out and has done this. . . . He has always seemed so kind and has been such a good person — not just a good singer."

Houser and Logan's mom were already planning on going to the show, but they weren't sure whether Logan would be able to join them.

Logan is excited about the possibility, Houser said, although he "doesn't quite understand the magnitude of how amazing this is."

But he's still been running around and singing Brooks' songs.

"He really likes him and is so excited to get to go do this, and he feels so special that he was personally invited by Garth," she said.

As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Brooks' Instagram post of Logan had nearly 75,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments — including one from Houser.

"It would take a full fledged RODEO to keep us away from seeing you in Knoxville!" she responded. "There is one excited little guy who can't wait to show you his Pokemon cards since he said y'all are friends now."